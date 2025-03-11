Canadian Dollar loses ground for a third straight day as trade war heats up

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

The Canadian Dollar whipsawed against the Greenback on Tuesday, falling 0.9% top-to-bottom at its absolute lowest as markets churn on geopolitical headlines. The Loonie has somewhat recovered its footing, but still remains down for a third straight session against the US Dollar. USD/CAD has risen around 2% in three straight trading days as the Loonie backslides against the Greenback.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is slated to deliver its latest rate call on Wednesday, however markets are getting thrown for a loop on whether the BoC will be able to deliver its expected quarter-point rate trim as trade war rhetoric from team Trump ramps up. Donald Trump took to his favorite social media app to declare that he’s instructed his Secretary of Commerce to double tariffs on all steel and aluminum imported from Canada to 50%, also to begin on Wednesday.

The Canadian Dollar roiled on Tuesday, falling roughly six-tenths of one percent against the Greenback at its lowest as markets weigh the latest evolution in US President Donald Trump’s self-styled trade war against Canada. The Canadian Dollar is still testing within familiar technical territory against the US Dollar, however, the Loonie is poised for further losses after shedding weight for three straight sessions against the USD, all on rising trade war fears.

