Inflation in Canada, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 1.9% on a yearly basis in June, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday. This reading aligned with market expectations, while surpassing the previous 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1% following the 0.6% reported in May, also matching expectations.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 2.7% on a yearly basis, above May's reading of 2.5%.

Market reaction to Canada inflation data

These figures combined with US CPI data weighed down on the USD/CAD, now trading at around 1.3680

(This story was corrected on July 15 at 12:39 GMT to say that Canada CPI rose by 1.9% on a yearly basis in June, not in May.)

Canadian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% -0.21% 0.03% -0.16% -0.40% -0.46% -0.36% EUR 0.18% -0.10% 0.16% -0.01% -0.27% -0.34% -0.17% GBP 0.21% 0.10% 0.26% 0.09% -0.19% -0.26% 0.06% JPY -0.03% -0.16% -0.26% -0.21% -0.42% -0.53% -0.30% CAD 0.16% 0.00% -0.09% 0.21% -0.23% -0.36% -0.03% AUD 0.40% 0.27% 0.19% 0.42% 0.23% -0.09% 0.20% NZD 0.46% 0.34% 0.26% 0.53% 0.36% 0.09% 0.33% CHF 0.36% 0.17% -0.06% 0.30% 0.03% -0.20% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).





This section below was published as a preview of the Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) data at 08:00 GMT.

Canadian inflation is expected to tick higher in June.

The headline Consumer Price Index is seen rising 1.9% YoY.

The Canadian Dollar has embarked on a consolidative phase.

Statistics Canada will issue the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June on Tuesday. This will attract the market's attention since it will provide the Bank of Canada (BoC) fresh information on how inflation is changing, which they use to set interest rates.

Economists anticipate that headline inflation will rise to 1.9% in June, above May’s 1.7%. Inflation may have increased less than the 0.6% gain observed in May.

The BoC will also issue its core inflation measurements, which exclude food and energy costs. In May, these primary indicators were 2.5% higher than in the same month the previous year.

Even while there are indications that pricing pressure is reducing, analysts are still quite worried about the possibility of US tariffs causing domestic inflation to rise. Both markets and policymakers are anticipated to be circumspect in the coming weeks since the inflation forecast is now less clear.

What can we expect from Canada’s inflation rate?

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark rate at 2.75% in June, broadly in line with investors’ expectations. Before thinking about any stimulus measures, the central bank wants to see how US tariffs affect the whole economy. Governor Tiff Macklem has expressed the possibility of additional reductions if trade issues worsen.

It was noted that the upside surprise in April's Canadian core CPI data was primarily attributed to categories that are not typically affected by tariffs, specifically domestic services. It was noted that a flare-up at the onset of tariffs establishes a poor starting point for inflation trends later this year.

During the press conference, Governor Macklem remarked on the challenges of interpreting tariff effects in the official CPI data and emphasised the dependency on soft data and insights from businesses that had already indicated rising costs.

When is the Canada CPI data due, and how could it affect USD/CAD?

On Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, Canada will release its June inflation figures. Markets are getting ready for inflationary pressure to resume.

If inflation is higher than expected, it could confirm the idea that price pressure from tariffs is starting to show up. This situation could lead the Bank of Canada to adopt a more cautious approach, potentially strengthening the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and increasing expectations for further rate cuts, which would exert additional pressure on the Loonie.

That being said, an unexpected rise in inflation isn't always positive news either. A sudden surge in inflation might make people worry about the Canadian economy's health, and strangely, this could also hurt the currency. In short, markets are paying careful attention—not only to the headline figure, but also to what it means for policy and growth in general.

FXStreet's senior analyst, Pablo Piovano, said that the Canadian Dollar seems to have embarked on a range-bound theme, motivating USD/CAD to hover around the 1.3700 neighbourhood in the last few days.

Piovano says that the occasional return of the selling bias might cause USD/CAD to go back to its 2025 bottom of 1.3538, which was set on June 16. After this level is broken, the next two levels might be the September 2024 low of 1.3418 (September 25) and the weekly low of 1.3358, reached on January 31, 2024.

He says that if bulls become more confident, they might push spot up to its temporary barrier at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3725, then to the monthly ceiling of 1.3797 hit on June 23, and finally to the May top of 1.4015 set on May 13.

Looking at the bigger picture, Piovano expects the bearish trend to prevail below its important 200-day SMA at 1.4039.

He adds, "Also, the momentum indicators seem to be mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is just above the 50 threshold, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) is below 16, which means that the current trend is losing some of its strength."

(This story was corrected on July 15 at 08:30 GMT to say that Canada will release its inflation data for June, not for April.)

Bank of Canada FAQs What is the Bank of Canada and how does it influence the Canadian Dollar? The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Canadian Dollar? In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts. What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Canadian Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.