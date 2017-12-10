Canada: Number of job vacancies totalled 460,000 in the second quarter

Canada: Number of job vacancies totalled 460,000 in the second quarterBy Eren Sengezer
"The number of job vacancies totalled 460,000 in the second quarter, up 67,000 (+17.2%) from the second quarter of 2016," the Statistics Canada reported today.
Key highlights:
- The overall job vacancy rate rose 0.4 percentage points to 2.9%.
- Increases in job vacancies were broadly based across provinces and industrial sectors.
- This was the third consecutive quarter with year-over-year increases in both the number of job vacancies and the job vacancy rate.
- The job vacancy rate refers to the share of jobs that are unfilled out of all available payroll jobs.
- It represents the number of job vacancies expressed as a percentage of labour demand; that is, the sum of all occupied and vacant jobs.
