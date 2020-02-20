Canada: Central and Eastern markets lead housing prices – NBF

Economists at the National Bank of Canada Financial Markets review the data related to the housing market of the North American country. USD/CAD is trading at 1.324.

Key quotes

“The Teranet–National Bank Composite National House Price IndexTM advanced 0.1% in January, a rather typical performance for that month.”

“From January 2019 to January 2020, the Composite index rose 2.1%.”

“The sub-index for Central and Eastern Canada grew 5.2% over the last 12 months, against a 2.5% fall for the Western sub-index.”