“Short-term price signals suggest some mild USD selling pressure against the overnight highs in funds but the underlying trend remains USD-bullish and there is scant sign that the positive USD trend is poised to reverse. Rather, USD-bullish trend dynamics across the intraday, daily and weekly oscillators suggest the USD bull trend will persist and extend. Support is 1.4125/35. Resistance is— minor, psychological—at 1.42.”

“A 50bps cut in the Overnight Rate to 3.25% will leave the policy rate around the upper range limit of neutral policy but the bank is likely to leave the door open to further easing ahead. Given that a 50bps rate cut is more or less fully priced in, the CAD may stage a mini, shortcovering rebound on the news . Scope for gains is limited though and the USD’s reaction to this morning US CPI data may further complicate the CAD’s response to the expected BoC easing.”

“The Bank of Canada is widely expected to sanction the 1/2-point rate cut that markets have priced in for today’s policy decision (9.45ET). There is no MPR update but the usual post-decision press conference (Governor Macklem and Senior DG Rogers) will follow at 10.30ET.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.