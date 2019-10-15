CAD bearish bias weakest since July 31, risk reversals show

- CAD risk reversals drop to the lowest level since July 31.
- The gauge indicates the bearish CAD bias is weakest in over 10 weeks.
Three-month CAD risk reversals (CAD3MRR), a gauge of calls to puts on the Canadian Dollar, dropped to the lowest level since July 31 on Monday, indicating the CAD bearish bias is weakest in at least 10 weeks.
The gauge is currently seen at 0.125 – a level last seen on July 31 – having topped out above 0.37 in early September.
The pullback represents a drop in demand or implied volatility premium for the CAD put options (bearish bets).
That said, the positive number indicates the premium for puts is still higher than that for calls (bullish bets).
The USD/CAD pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.3230, having aborted the immediate bearish set up with an inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday.
CAD3MRR
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
