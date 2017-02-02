BBC News reports that the White paper outlining the Brexit process is likely to face scrutiny from the politicians and public for the first time when it is published later today.

The paper, which comes after MPs voted to allow the PM to begin the Brexit process, will outline Downing Street's negotiating aims for leaving the EU.

“MPs backed the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114 on Wednesday night. The bill will now face more debate before it can become law, with Labour vowing to force through amendments. MPs will discuss the bill in more detail next week when it reaches the committee stage in the Commons,” BBC noted.