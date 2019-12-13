Morten Lund, analyst at Nordea Markets, points out that Tories secured a solid absolute majority at yesterday’s election in the UK which should pave the way for a ratified divorce deal in January.
Key Quotes
“Uncertainty will linger due to following trade negotiations, keeping the BoE on hold and making the GBP vulnerable.”
“In line with polls and our expectations, the Conservatives and Boris Johnson secured an absolute majority at yesterday’s election. The majority is estimated to be at the upper range of projections at 78 seats, ie 364 seats out of 650, and thereby much bigger than the 28-majority suggested by the otherwise much-trusted YouGov poll (the only poll to predict the Tories losing their majority in the 2017 general election).”
“Labour, on the other hand, had a disastrous election. Compared to the 2017 general election, the party lost 59 seats and now only has a total of 203 MPs in the House of Commons. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has consequently decided to resign, although he will continue in the short-term until a new leader is elected.”
“The SNP had a solid election gaining 13 seats which increases the pressure for a new Scottish independence referendum (although the Tory win should still rule out a vote in 2020/2021). On the other hand, Liberal Democrats lost 1 seat and furthermore did not get their Leader, Jo Swinson, elected.”
“The election results should have a clear impact on the Brexit end-game. All the Conservatives MPs have pledged to vote for BoJo’s divorce deal and given the large majority, there is even room for several MPs to potentially rebel. Therefore, we stick to our base case since April that the divorce deal will be ratified in 2020, and that that the UK will therefore leave the EU by 31 January. We give this scenario a 90% probability, while a no-deal scenario has around 10% probability.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.