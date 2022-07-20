UK CPI climbs by 9.4% YoY in June vs. 9.3% expected.

Monthly UK CPI arrives at 0.8% in June vs. 0.7% expected.

GBP/USD remains unfazed around 1.2025 on upbeat UK CPIs.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 9.4% in June when compared to 9.1% seen in May while beating estimates of a 9.3% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) eased to 5.8% YoY last month versus 5.9% booked in May, meeting the market forecast of 5.8%.

The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at 0.8% in June vs. 0.7% expectations and 0.7% previous.

Key notes (via ONS):

ONS pointed to a 42% year-on-year rise in petrol prices and an almost 10% increase in food prices as the primary drivers of inflation last month. Prices paid by British factories for materials and energy - a key determinant of prices later paid by consumers in shops - were 24.0% higher in June than a year earlier, the biggest increase since these records began in 1985.

FX implications:

In an initial reaction to the UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair was largely unchanged above 1.2000.

The pair was last seen trading at 1.2025, up 0.25% on the day. The US dollar retreats amid the upbeat market mood, supporting the pair.

Why UK inflation matters to traders?

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.