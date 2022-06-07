The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members announced a 50 basis points (bps) hike to its official cash rate (OCR), lifting it from 0.35% to 0.85% at their June 7 monetary policy meeting.

The RBA surprised markets once again to the upside, as they had priced in a 25 bps lift-off.

The central bank fights raging inflation head-on, with a big hike while it says that “the economy is resilient.”

A Reuters poll of 35 economists showed the RBA will lift its cash rate by another 25 bps to 0.60%. 11 predicted a 40 bps increase to 0.75%, where rates were before the pandemic.

AUD/USD reaction

The AUD/USD pair jumped over 50-pips in a knee-jerk reaction to the hawkish RBA decision.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7233, up 0.60% on the day.

