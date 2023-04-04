Breaking: Gold rises above $2,010/oz to highest level in a year

- XAU/USD is up by more than 1%, rises $35 in an hour.
- Price was already higher and received another boost after US data.
- US yields and the US Dollar are falling sharply.
Gold price jumped above $2,010 following the release of US economic data reaching the highest level since March of last year. XAU/USD is rising 1% so far on Tuesday, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and lower US Treasury bond yields.
XAU/USD peaked at $2,024/oz, the strongest level since March 9, 2022. As of writing, it trades at $2,020
Dollar and yield tumble
XAU/USD accelerated to the upside after the beginning of the American session and following the release of US employment data. Job openings fell to 9.93 million from 10.5 million in February, below the 10.4 million expected. A different report showed that Factory Orders fell 0.3% in February, against expectations of a 0.5% decline, and January’s figures were revised lower from -1.6% to -2.1%.
Those number sent US yields sharply lower. The US 10-year stands at 3.38%, the lowest since March 27 while the 2-year dropped from above 4.00% to 3.83%. The DXY broke decisively below 102.00 falling to 101.60, the lowest in two months.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2016.53
|Today Daily Change
|32.04
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|1984.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.15
|Daily SMA50
|1894.13
|Daily SMA100
|1854.91
|Daily SMA200
|1784.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1944.08
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1965.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1959.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1918.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2000.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2015.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2040.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
