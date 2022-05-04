The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that the FOMC had agreed to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 0.75% to 1%, in line with expectations.
Follow our live coverage of the Fed's policy announcements and the market reaction.
The Fed further noted that it will begin trimming the balance sheet on June 1, starting with a $47.5 billion cap on monthly runoff and rising to $95 billion monthly after three months.
Key takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Fed anticipates ongoing increases in target range will be appropriate."
"Inflation expected to return to its 2% objective and the labor market to remain strong with appropriate monetary policy firming."
"Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, broader price pressures."
"Invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship."
"Implications for US economy highly uncertain but in the near term invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity."
"In addition, covid-related lockdowns in china are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions."
"We are highly attentive to inflation risks."
"Although economic activity edged down in Q1, household spending and business fixed investment remained strong."
"Job gains robust in recent months."
"Fed policy vote was unanimous."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index turned south with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcements and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 103.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Dollar selloff picks up steam as Powell comments on policy outlook Premium
The Fed hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points in May as expected and announced that the pace of balance sheet reduction will increase to $95 billion per month in three months from June. The dollar is facing heavy selling pressure as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his remarks on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond 1.0600 during Powell's presser
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and jumped above 1.0600 in the American session on Wednesday. Despite the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points, Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the policy outlook triggered a dollar selloff.
Gold surges above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold has gained traction and climbed above $1,880 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day pressure by FOMC Chairman Powell's comments, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can UBER stock earnings give LYFT a ride higher?
Uber gets the chance to lift up LYFT stock after its disappointing earnings and guidance after the close on Tuesday. Ok, so an easy pun but Lyft earnings proved quite the shocker with a huge spike lower in the after-hours market.