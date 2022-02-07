BP plc(#BP), one of the six largest oil companies in the world with a current market capitalization worth $107.77B, is set to report its earnings for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2021, on 8 th February (Tuesday) before market open.
Fig.1: Daily Demand for Crude Oil Worldwide (in million barrels per day), with a forecast until 2026. Source: Statista
In the bigger picture outlook, as economies gradually recover from the pandemic downfall, consensus for global oil demand remains positive. By the end of 2022 and 2023, daily demand is expected to hit 99.4 million barrels and 101.2 million barrels respectively, with the latter a return to pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, despite a recent announcement from OPEC+ to increase production modestly, some members who have consistently failed in ramping up production by its stated target, plus elevated geopolitical tensions, have further contributed to the rise in oil price.
Fig.2: Comparison Chart: Energy Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and BP plc. Source: Yahoo Finance
Historically, there is positive correlation between the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF and BP plc (and most other oil companies). Thus, the share price of the company is likely to be continuously buoyed by recent oil prices which remain at a relatively higher level. Nevertheless, development of Covid-19 variants remains an underlying risk, as “Omicron won’t be the last variant of concern”, and it could be “just the beginning of a more transmissible, more virulent virus that could do even more harm than it has already”. If that’s the case, the oil sector could inevitably be negatively affected.
Fig 3: Reported Sales and EPS versus Analyst Forecast for BP plc. Source: money. cnn
In the upcoming Q4 report, consensus estimates for sales stand at $52.8B, up over 39% (q/q) and 8% (y/y) respectively. EPS is expected to rise more than 17% from the previous quarter to $1.16. In the fourth quarter last year, the company’s EPS was only $0.03. Polled investment analysts remain optimistic towards BP plc as the company has been generating strong underlying earnings and cash flow while maintaining focus on strategic transformation, safe and reliable operations. In the previous quarter, the company announced share repurchase worth $1.25B and dividend at $5.46 cents/share payable, reflecting its healthy financial position. It is also worth noting that BP has committed to expanding its renewables portfolios, which may help the company advance the energy transition ahead of its peers, to generate good value in the long term.
Technical analysis
Technically, #BP remains traded within an ascending wedge after rebounding from the lowest point 1.3442 seen on 18 th November 2020. As of its close on 4 th February, the #BP share price has risen twofold, at 4.0530. The upper trend line of the ascending wedge serves as an immediate resistance, followed by 4.2403 (FR 61.8%, also near two-year high), 4.6500 and 5.0276 (FR 78.6%). On the contrary, failure to break above current resistance may indicate the possibility for the company’s share price to undergo bearish pressure, towards 3.6874 (FR 50.0%), 100-SMA, and 3.1344 (FR 38.2%, which also forms a confluence with bottom trend line of the wedge).
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD trades in the negative territory and continues to edge lower toward 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Monday. The data from the EU showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence improved to 16.6 in February from 14.9 in January but this data failed to help the shared currency regather its strength.
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3500 on firmer US dollar, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is heading south towards 1.3500 amid a risk-off mood. The US dollar holds the post-NFP rebound from a three-week low despite retreating Treasury yields. UK’s Truss, EU’s Sefcovic to hold Brexit talks this Thursday.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls despite inflation fears
Gold price recovery stalls once again, as a risk-off mood lifts the USD demand. The US Treasury yields retreat despite solid NFP, as inflation concerns resurface.
BTC bears to go extinct beyond $53,000
Bitcoin price looks overextended as it grapples with the 50-day SMA, Ethereum price pierces through the bearish breaker and Ripple price approaches the $0.757 to $0.807 supply zone that could cut the uptrend short.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Volatility remains as hawks feed on bull carcasses
$428 remains huge support for S&P 500. RSI still trending lower and looks to have topped out so could the SPY follow suit? MACD has crossed over but yields are surging again after the employment report.