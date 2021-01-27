Bond markets remain calm after Italian PM Conte's resignation

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, ushering in a phase of political instability that could lead either a new government or to elections this spring, as noted by macro analyst Holger Zschaeptiz.
Bond markets, however, showed no signs of stress on Tuesday. The spread between the 10-year Italian and German government bond yields fell by five basis points to 1.18%, extending Monday's drop from 1.259%.
According to Zschaeptiz, the European Central Bank's backstop is keeping bond markets calm amid the political uncertainty in Italy. A continued drop in the yield differential could bode well for EUR/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases back below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD trades back under 0.7750, retreating from daily highs of 0.7764, reached after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter inflation figures. Pre-Fed caution appears to cap the upside in the aussie.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month tops as USD bounces
GBP/USD extends retreat from multi-month tops of 1.3752, as the US dollar recovers ground amid tepid market mood in the lead up to the FOMC decision. Upbeat UK jobs data and covid numbers continue to back the pound.
Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap
The US dollar weakness fails to lift gold. Gold lacks clear directional bias despite an improved risk appetite and weakness in the US dollar. The yellow metal's daily chart shows key averages are set to chart a bearish crossover.
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.