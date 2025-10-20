TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BoJ’s Takata: Japan has already roughly achieved BoJ's price target

BoJ’s Takata: Japan has already roughly achieved BoJ's price target
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata said on Monday that Japan has already roughly achieved the BoJ's price target. 

Key quotes

Feels that BoJ must respond to the fact that headline inflation has exceeded 2% for a while now.
Initial fear over impact of tariffs has diminished.
Tankan report indicates tariffs have not caused significant slowdown in Japan's economy.
Expects Japan's consumption to continue increasing moderately.
Was particularly worried about risk of big market volatility from US tariffs.
But US economy has averted a downturn and yen is weakening rather than strengthening.
Conditions are falling in place where second-round effects of inflation could broaden. 
BoJ must gradually "shift gears" in several stages when conducting monetary policy. 

Market reaction 

As of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.11% higher on the day at 150.75. 

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD edges higher as a softer USD offsets France's credit rating downgrade

EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying following Friday's pullback from a two-week high amid a modest US Dollar weakness, led by dovish Fed expectations and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown. However, S&P's downgrade of France's credit rating might hold back the Euro bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the currency pair near the 50-day SMA pivotal hurdle.

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD benefits from a softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD regains positive traction as Fed rate cut bets and economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown undermine the US Dollar. However, expectations that the BoE could continue cutting rates gradually, along with worries about the UK’s fiscal outlook ahead of the crucial Autumn budget, could act as a headwind for the British Pound.

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold stalls Friday's pullback from record peak on trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts some dip-buying on Monday amid a combination of supporting factors. Trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and the US government shutdown underpin the USD, and support the commodity.

Top Crypto Gainers: Mantle, Zcash, Bittensor – Weekend rebound eyes further recovery

Top Crypto Gainers: Mantle, Zcash, Bittensor – Weekend rebound eyes further recovery

Mantle, Zcash, and Bittensor outpace the broader cryptocurrency market after a recovery on the weekend, nearly offsetting Friday’s decline. Technically, the recovery run in MNT, TAO, and ZEC is a rebound, keeping the price reaction on a knife-edge.

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Trump–Xi meeting primer: The great bargain — When Earth’s core meets the negotiating table

Markets are bracing for a summit that feels less like diplomacy and more like a staring contest between tectonic plates. The Trump–Xi meeting at the upcoming APEC summit is being billed as a chance to “defuse” tensions — but traders know better. This isn’t détente; it’s leverage theatre at the edge of a resource war, where the currency isn’t dollars or data, but elements pulled from the earth’s crust itself.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers