BoJ’s Takata: Japan has already roughly achieved BoJ's price target

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Board Member Hajime Takata said on Monday that Japan has already roughly achieved the BoJ's price target.

Key quotes

Feels that BoJ must respond to the fact that headline inflation has exceeded 2% for a while now.

Initial fear over impact of tariffs has diminished.

Tankan report indicates tariffs have not caused significant slowdown in Japan's economy.

Expects Japan's consumption to continue increasing moderately.

Was particularly worried about risk of big market volatility from US tariffs.

But US economy has averted a downturn and yen is weakening rather than strengthening.

Conditions are falling in place where second-round effects of inflation could broaden.

BoJ must gradually "shift gears" in several stages when conducting monetary policy.

Market reaction

As of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.11% higher on the day at 150.75.