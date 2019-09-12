BOJ’s Kuroda: Today's meeting was a routine meeting to discuss economy, markets

Following the meeting with the Japanese PM Abe, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, noting the following:

Did not discuss with PM Abe negative interest rates. Exchanged views on economy and financial markets with PM Abe. PM Abe did not comment on monetary policy. Explained to PM my view on global, Japan economies and financial markets. Today's meeting was a routine meeting to discuss economy, markets.

USD/JPY extended its gains above the 108 handle, hitting fresh six-week highs at 108.17. The latest uptick was more to do with fresh trade headlines than Kuroda’s comments.