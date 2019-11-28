BOJ’s Kuroda: Mix of fiscal and monetary policy is standard way of dealing with economy

More comments flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Chief Kuroda, this time speaking on the monetary policy and the economy.

Spending for disaster relief, concern over impact of global slowdown in Japan’s economy should be better addressed by govt with fiscal, structural policies.

Fiscal space for japanese government is somewhat limited so wise spending is required.

Policy coordination between govt, BOJ is probably necessary.

YCC, which intends to maintain short- and long-term rates quite low, would make fiscal policy even more effective.

Mix of fiscal and monetary policy is standard way of dealing with economy.

Our monetary policy will continue to be guided by our major objective, which is to achieve price stability, keep financial stability.