BOJ’s Kuroda makes no comments on monetary policy

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the financial stability but refrain from touching upon the monetary policy outlook.

Key Quotes:

Unintended forms of market fragmentation may arise as details of financial regulations and timing of their implementation differ across countries.

Unintended market fragmentation should be avoided as it can have negative effect on stability, efficiency of financial system.

Climate-related risk is an example of new issue for financial stability.

Impact of natural disasters may decrease asset value, associated risk may come to be significant challenge for financial institutions.

It is necessary to thoroughly investigate, analyse impact of climate-related risk.

Cyber-risk, anti-money laundering, countering financial terrorism, issue of crypto assets among challenges needed to be addressed on financial stability.