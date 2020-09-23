BOJ’s Kuroda: Good chance the central bank will extend deadline for loan schemes aimed at supporting firms

Additional headlines crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (Governor) Haruhiko Kuroda, as he now touches upon the measures announced to ease the corporate funding stress.

Key quotes

“Will decide at appropriate timing whether to extend March 2021 deadline for BOJ’s measures aimed at easing corporate funding strains.”

“Good chance the BOJ will extend deadline for loan schemes aimed at supporting firms hit by COVID-19.“

“Agreed with PM Yoshihide Suga to communicate, work closely together on policy.”