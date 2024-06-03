BoJ’s Kato: BoJ has no plan to immediately unload its ETF holdings

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Executive Director Takashi Kato said on Monday that the “BoJ has no plan to immediately unload its exchange traded funds (ETF) holdings.”
Kato said “I hope to spend time examining how to unload BoJ’s ETF holdings in the future.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at around 157.25, modestly flat on the day.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.25%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.20%
|-0.20%
|GBP
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.30%
|-0.24%
|JPY
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.25%
|0.20%
|0.30%
|0.09%
|0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|CHF
|0.23%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
