BOJ's Amamiya: Loose policy has boosted corporate spending appetite

Bank of Japan's (BOJ) loose monetary policy has boosted corporate fund demand and companies' spending appetite, Deputy Governor Amamiya said on Thursday.
The central bank has been running a massive stimulus program since 2013. As of now, BOJ's interest rate stands at -0.10% and the bank maintains the 10-year target of 0.00%. Even so, the economy remains miles away from BOJ's inflation target of 2%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip drop to the 107.00 neighbourhood and rallied to over one-week tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
Hope for a Bitcoin ETF handed a blow, BTC, ETH and XRP slash gains
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been forced to deal with the fact that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund will take longer than expected to get approved. The managing director of Bitwise hopes to refile the proposal after working on SEC’s concerns.