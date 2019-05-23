BOJ's Amamiya: BOJ to heed market impact when adjusting interest rates - Reuters

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) would adjust interest rates when exiting the ultra-easy monetary policy by paying heed to its impact on domestic and overseas financial markets, Deputy BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Key quotes

Will continue current powerful monetary easing patiently as it will take time to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

Will take time to reach the 2% price goal.

BOJ not yet at a stage to discuss exit.

Japan long and short-term rate differential limited.