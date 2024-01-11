BoJ ups economic assessment for two of Japan's nine regions

In its quarterly review of the Japanese regional economies, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raises the assessment for two of the country's nine regions.
Additional takeaways
BoJ cuts assessment for 1 of Japan’s 9 regions in quarterly report.
BoJ maintains assessment for 6 of Japan’s 9 regions in quarterly report.
Many regions reported on tightening job market, labor shortages among firms.
Some big firms have announced plans of wage hikes at or above last year's pace.
There are momentum for firms in regional areas to hike wages, with announcement of plans made somewhat earlier than last year.
Many firms in regional areas have yet to reach decision on rate of wage hike.
Quite a number of smaller firms in regional areas remain cautious of hiking wages due to concern over profits.
Many regions reported that there was high uncertainty on how much wage hikes will broaden.
Many firms continued to pass on higher raw material costs but pace slowing.
Market reaction
At the press time, USD/JPY is losing 0.25% on the day to trade at 145.40, unperturbed by the above BoJ findings.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|-0.37%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|-0.32%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.18%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|0.07%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|0.01%
|AUD
|0.30%
|0.26%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|JPY
|0.24%
|0.19%
|0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.37%
|0.34%
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.27%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.10000 in early Europe on Thursday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar faces challenges due to a risk-on market mood ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
GBP/USD: The key upside barrier is seen at the 1.2800–1.2805 zone
The GBP/USD pair holds positive ground around 1.2765 during the early European session on Thursday. The uptick of the pair is supported by the weaker US Dollar and improved risk-on sentiment. Traders await the December US Consumer Price Index for fresh impetus.
Gold: Will XAU/USD buyers retain control on US CPI release?
Gold price is attempting a bounce in Asian trading early Thursday, having found fresh demand again near the $2,020 region. Gold buyers are retesting their luck, as all eyes turn toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due at 13:30 GMT.
Bitcoin Spot ETF approval fuels fee wars, expert says BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale BTC ETFs could survive
Bitcoin Spot ETF was approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, marking January 10 as a historic moment for BTC holders. The approval has triggered fee wars among issuers and experts weigh in on who is likely to survive in the long term.
US CPI Data Preview: Declining core inflation could reinforce expectations of Fed rate cuts
The high-impact US CPI inflation data for December will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.