BOJ keeps policy steady, economic assessment unchanged

In today's decision, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) left its monetary policy settings unadjusted, holding rates at -10bps, while maintaining 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%

Main headlines via Reuters:

BOJ keeps monetary policy steady

Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1 pct

Maintains 10-year jgb yield target around zero pct

Decision on yield curve control made by 7-2 vote

Sato, Kiuchi opposed decision on yield curve control

BOJ leaves unchanged pledge to buy JGBs more or less at current pace so its holdings increase at annual pace of around 80 trln yen

Bank keeps economic assessment unchanged, says it continues to recover moderately as a trend

Cuts view on housing investment ... housing investment moving sideways