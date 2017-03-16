BOJ keeps policy steady, economic assessment unchanged

BOJ keeps policy steady, economic assessment unchangedBy Dhwani Mehta
In today's decision, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) left its monetary policy settings unadjusted, holding rates at -10bps, while maintaining 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%
Main headlines via Reuters:
BOJ keeps monetary policy steady
Maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1 pct
Maintains 10-year jgb yield target around zero pct
Decision on yield curve control made by 7-2 vote
Sato, Kiuchi opposed decision on yield curve control
BOJ leaves unchanged pledge to buy JGBs more or less at current pace so its holdings increase at annual pace of around 80 trln yen
Bank keeps economic assessment unchanged, says it continues to recover moderately as a trend
Cuts view on housing investment ... housing investment moving sideways