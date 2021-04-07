BOJ invents new weapon to stimulate growth – Reuters

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) creation of a new “interest scheme to promote lending,” could become the central bank’s new weapon to counter the side-effects of its massive stimulus program, Reuters reports, citing four sources familiar with its thinking.
Additional takeaways
“Offsetting the negative rate charge, the scheme will pay banks varying rates for taking up cash from the BOJ, depending on the purpose of the loans they make.”
“The scheme also gives the BOJ discretion over which sectors to divert money to, making it a potentially useful tool to assist initiatives such as green investment.”
“This scheme has the potential to become the BOJ’s new tool.”
“The BOJ can choose timely themes like green, and pay higher interest to lenders.”
FX implications
The creation of this new scheme could be aimed at convincing markets that the BOJ can take rates deeper into negative territory while minimizing the side effects of its ultra-lose monetary policy.
USD/JPY is off the 109.58, staging a quick comeback to near 109.80 levels amid a rebound in the US dollar across the board. The focus remains on the FOMC minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
Gold retreats from two-week tops, slides to $1735 area
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and started retreating from the $1,745-46 supply zone. A modest uptick in the US bond yields provided a modest lift to the USD and exerted some pressure.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.