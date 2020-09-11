BOJ calls for a meeting on market operations on October 20

Ahead of the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting scheduled for October 28 and 29, the central bank has arranged a meeting a week prior, i.e., on October 20 at 0830 GMT.
The meeting is likely to be centered on the bank’s ‘market operations,’ with the following tentative topics on the agenda:
- Recent developments in the financial markets and the Bank's market operations.
- Liquidity in and functioning of JGB markets.
- The benchmark rate reform in Japan (Current progress made in market-wide initiatives.
Market reaction
The above announcement has little to no impact on the yen markets, as USD/JPY trades modestly flat at 106.15 heading into the US CPI release.
