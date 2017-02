The Bank of Japan has announced it will buy 400 bn yen maturing in 1-3y, 420bl yen in 3-5y, 450bn in 5-10y and 250bn in inflation indexed JGBs. The USD/JPY jumped above 112.50 initially, but it has failed to sustain gains, last at 112.40 after reaching its highest for the session at 112.55, where plenty of offers absorbed the demand.