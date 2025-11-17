BoE’s Mann: Normalization on wages is under way
Bank of England (BoE) member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Catherine Mann, spoke on inflation and wages on Monday. She claimed that the underlying inflation dynamic shows upside risk.
Key Quotes
Normalization on wages is under way.
Firms are continuing to factor in inflation into pricing.
Underlying inflation dynamic shows upside risk.
Firms are more attentive to upside inflation risks.
The current environment is showing upward CPI bias.
We are in a more shock-ridden environment.
Shocks give upward bias to inflation.
Central banks will have to lean against upward bias.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.