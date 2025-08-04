BoE to cut the base rate by 25bps on 7 August, but another split MPC is likely. Divergent signals from the labour market and prices likely to keep the BoE on a quarterly easing schedule. As disinflation resumes, likely in Q4, labour-market loosening should support further cuts to 3.00% in 2026, Standard Chartered's economist Christopher Graham reports.
Slow and steady, but all the way to 3.00%
"We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to deliver a 25bps cut to 4.00% on 7 August, the fifth cut of its monetary easing cycle. The data have been mixed since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates on hold in June. Inflation surprised to the upside in June (3.6% y/y vs Bloomberg consensus of 3.4%); meanwhile, the labour market continues to show signs of loosening, with unemployment rising, vacancies falling, payrolled employment declining (albeit more slowly than previously assumed) and wage growth moderating. With GDP contracting in April and May, and retail sales and industrial production both signalling lacklustre economic activity in Q2, we think there is sufficient evidence for the majority of MPC members to vote for another 25bps cut."
"However, a split MPC seems likely. Given the resurgence in inflation, and the risk of second-order effects, we expect a couple of MPC members vote for a hold; at the same time, persistently weak labour-market data raises the risk of one or two members voting for a 50bps cut. A divided MPC would support our view of a gradual approach to further easing, with the quarterly pace of cuts (in play since the start of the easing cycle) continuing."
"Once the disinflationary process shows clear signs of restarting – likely in Q4 this year – we think labour-market concerns will support ongoing rate cuts in 2026. We therefore maintain our below-consensus view that the base rate will fall to 3.00% by Q3-2026, c.40bps below current market pricing. Governor Bailey is unlikely to commit to a specific path for rates at this week’s press conference, citing both inflation and labour-market risks, and the need to monitor incoming data closely. We do not expect material changes to the BoE’s economic or inflation forecasts."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1500 as NFP dust settles
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1550 on Monday after fluctuating wildly on dismal US jobs data to wrap up the previous week. The data from the Euro Area showed that the Sentix Investor Confidence declined to -3.7 in August from 4.5% in July. Markets keep a close eye on US politics and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3300 as USD loses recovery momentum
After falling toward 1.3250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades in positive territory slightly above 1.3300. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gather recovery momentum after suffering large losses against its rivals on Friday, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold holds above $3,350 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold rose more than 2% on Friday as US Treasury bond yields declined sharply, with investors reassessing the possibility of a September rate cut after the weak jobs data. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase above $3,350 on Monday as markets await fresh clues on the Fed rate outlook.
Five fundamentals for the week: Trump selects shadow Fed Chair, BoE sets rates, ISM Services PMI awaited in angst Premium
Trump is set to nominate a Fed Governor who could breathe down Chair Powell's neck. The ISM Services PMI is a good gauge of US economic sentiment. Continuing Jobless Claims are of higher importance after the weak NFP.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.