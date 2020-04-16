BOE Credit Conditions Survey: Companies' demand for lending expected to rise in Q2

According to the Bank of England’s (BOE) Credit Conditions Survey, the UK companies’ demand for lending is expected to rise in Q2 2020.

Lenders expect availability of secured credit to decrease over the next three months to end-May.

Lenders expect availability of unsecured credit to decrease in Q2.

Lenders expect credit to the corporate sector to rise in Q2.

Q1 credit conditions survey conducted between March 2-20, showed escalating impact of COVID-19 on expectations.

Shows mortgage and corporate lending default losses expected to rise in Q2.

Spreads on lending to small firms expected to narrow in Q2, widen for large corporates.