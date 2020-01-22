BoC: A cut in April to dampen enthusiasm for the loonie – CIBC

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept its monetary policy unchanged but it opened the doors to a rate cut, weakening the loonie (CAD) across the board. Analysts at CIBC consider the central bank could cut interest rates in April.
Key Quotes:
“The Bank of Canada is keeping its fingers crossed that the economy will pick up after a soft fall and winter, but it’s no longer quite as sure of itself these days. As a result, while it kept interest rates unchanged today, and its economic forecast has the skies clear by spring, it conceded that there’s a risk that the sluggish trend could persist, a hint that a rate cut could still be in the offing ahead. That won’t be the case if growth and inflation follow the base case outlined in the forecast, which remains generally sunny enough.”
“So although the 2020 forecast was downgraded a bit due to recent disappointments, the 1.6% growth rate for the year as a whole implies an acceleration to better than 2% growth after Q1, and feeds into a 2.0% pace for 2021. If that’s the case, it’s reasonable to assume that inflation will also hug close to the target, and that tight labour markets will continue to sustain the faster pace that we’ve seen of late in wage growth.”
“If, as we expect, slow GDP growth prompts softer hiring and a climb in the jobless rate ahead, it will not only be less easy politically to keep rates where they are, but it will also add to downside risks to household confidence.”
“By convention, the Bank assumes a constant Canadian dollar in its published statement. But the currency was gradually appreciating prior to the more dovish statement today, a risk to the Bank’s projection for better export performance ahead. Failing to deliver on market chatter about a rate cut would risk a further C$ appreciation that, in our view, an economy stuck with persistent trade deficits and cautious consumers can’t afford. We look for a quarter point cut in April to dampen enthusiasm for the loonie. But that might be enough if, by the latter half of the year, there’s also a bit more reason to conclude that 2021 will be a better year global.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed ahead of ECB’s decision
Despite the broad dollar’s weakness, the EUR/USD pair remained subdued, amid a cautious stance ahead of the ECB’s announcement. Trump threat to impose tariffs on EU cars also weighed.
AUD/USD keeps falling ahead of critical data
Australia will release Consumer Inflation Expectations and monthly employment data, both relevant for the RBA. Numbers could be a game-changer for the central bank.
Australian employment Preview: Upbeat numbers could temper rate cut expectations
Australia will release this Thursday its December employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 39.9K increase in November.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.