The discount in some base metals is encouraging strategists at TD Securities to recommend buying copper, among other metals, at these prices.
Key quotes
“Fading the fear factor in copper may pay off, and we reiterate that current prices in the industrial metals complex may allow for participation in the reflation trade at a sizable discount.”
“The bar is now razor-thin for CTAs to reverse their massive selling program in the red metal, with a close above $5,745/t on the day implying systematics will look to cover almost the entirety of their short position.”
“CTAs have also initiated a noteworthy buying program in nickel, while CTA selling in aluminium has come to a finish, although momentum signals remain fairly far from flipping into positive territory.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to four-month low
EUR/USD has dipped to the lowest since October as the US dollar continues gaining strength amid upbeat US data, optimism about the coronavirus and weak German data earlier.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 trough closer to 1.29 on Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, at the lowest since December. The US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.
ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal
Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.