Banxico announces emergency 50bps rate cut on Friday

In a surprise move late Friday, the Mexican central bank (Banxico) delivered an emergency rate cut of 50bps to 6.50% amid risks of recession fuelled by the recent oil-price collapse and coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was announced in an unscheduled meeting that took placed for the first time in four years.
Summary of the statement
“Global and domestic financial markets have been subject to high volatility over the last weeks due to the uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 on world economic activity, and to the recent fall in international oil prices.”
“In this context, foreign exchange and fixed income markets in Mexico have undergone significant adjustments, lower liquidity, and a deterioration of trading conditions.”
USD/MXN eased-off record highs
On the emergency rate cut announcement, the Mexican peso reversed slightly from a record low of 24.565 reached against the US dollar. The USD/MXN pair still settled the week close to the all time high, up 10% on the week.
The renewed weakness in oil prices triggered the latest declines in the Mexican peso.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades above 1.17 amid elevated volatility
GBP/USD surged to around 1.19 before falling below amid elevated volatility and as a tumultuous week draws to a close. The dollar is taking a breather as stocks are recovering, while the UK is set to present new stimulus measures.
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI tumbles to lows near the $24.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.