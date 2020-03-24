Australian PM Morrison: Extending restrictions on social movements

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that they are extending restrictions on social movements.
Key takeaways
"Will close shopping centre food courts."
"Will stop real estate auctions, open houses."
"Weddings can proceed only when there are no more than five people present."
"Funerals can proceed only when there are no more than 10 people present."
"Australians must limit the number of guests to their homes."
"Shopping centres can remain open; makes clear that food courts in shopping centres will close."
Market reaction
The AUD/USD pair retreated from daily highs following this announcement and was last seen trading at 0.5915, still adding 1.5% on a daily basis.
