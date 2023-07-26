- Australian Dollar weakens after inflation data comes out below expectations, suggesting the RBA may take a less hawkish stance going forward.
- A fall in the price of WTI Crude Oil, a major export for Australia, after API data shows a rise in inventories further weighs on the pair.
- The FOMC meeting later on Wednesday could impact the US Dollar and cause volatility for AUD/USD.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, after Aussie inflation data surprises to the downside, suggesting a less hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) going forward. Traders now await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July meeting to conclude later on Wednesday and the publication of their statement of monetary policy for further directional cues.
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.67s as the US session gets underway.
Australian Dollar news and market movers
- The Australian Dollar reverses lower against the US Dollar after the release of Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for Q2 shows a steeper-than-expected slowdown in inflation. This suggests the RBA will take a less hawkish stance going forward, with interest rates perhaps coming down sooner than expected. Lower interest rates are negative for currencies as they are not as attractive to foreign investors looking for a place to park their capital.
- Australian CPI inflation came out at 6.0% in Q2 YoY when 6.2% had been forecast versus the 7.0% in Q1.
- On a QoQ basis, CPI registered a 0.8% rise versus the 1.0% forecast by economists and 1.4% previous.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) preferred gauge, RBA Trimmed Mean CPI, measured quarterly, increased by 5.8% YoY in Q2 versus the 6.0% rise estimated and the 6.6% of Q1.
- QoQ RBA Trimmed Mean CPI rose 1.0% versus the estimated 1.1% rise, but below the 1.3% rise in Q1.
- Inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed a rise in stockpiles suggesting lower demand and weighing on Oil, one of Australia’s key exports. This acts as a headwind for the Aussie.
- The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday could impact the AUD/USD pair by way of influencing the US Dollar.
- The Fed is already expected to raise interest rates by 0.25%, however, the wording of its accompanying statement may impact the US Dollar.
- A more hawkish commentary will come as a surprise as the market is not pricing in further rate hikes from the Fed. As such, it would strengthen the US Dollar and weigh on the AUD/USD pair.
- The opposite is true if the Fed indicates it may have reached peak rate or even talks about possibly bringing rates down in 2024.
- There exists a high risk that the RBA will have to cut rates from their current 4.1% level in 2024 because the Australian house market is dominated by variable-rate mortgages so it is more sensitive to changes in interest rates, and homeowners have recently been adversely affected by higher mortgage interest repayments, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, as quoted by Financial Review.
- The RBA’s Cash Rate is 4.1%, which is below the Fed’s 5.25% (likely to be 5.50% after Wednesday) – overall favoring capital flows to the Greenback versus the Aussie.
- China’s pledge to increase support for the economy has helped the Australian Dollar since it is Australia’s largest trading neighbor.
Australian Dollar technical analysis
AUD/USD is in a sideways trend on both the long and medium-term charts. The February 2023 high at 0.7158 is a key hurdle on the weekly chart, which if vaulted, will alter the outlook to one that is more bullish longer term.
Likewise, the 0.6458 low established in June is a key level for bears, which if breached decisively, would give the chart a more bearish overtone from a longer-term perspective.
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar: Weekly Chart
A confluence of support made up of all the major daily simple moving averages (50, 100 and 200) exists in the upper 0.66s and early 0.67s. This is expected to provide a rigid cordon of support, acting as a barrier to further losses.
The exchange rate has already bounced off the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6725 and completed a pivot higher. If Wednesday continues the bullish price action, that will add confirmation of a reversal of the downmove.
Australian Dollar vs US Dollar: Daily Chart
Despite the decline witnessed so far on Wednesday, there is potential for a recovery, given the underpinning support from the major MAs.
A decisive break above the June 16 high at 0.6900 would provide stronger confirmation of a more bullish outlook.
Likewise, a decisive break below the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) would confirm a continuation of the recent bear move lower to a speculative target at the June and July lows in the mid-0.64s.
A decisive break consists of a long daily candlestick, which pierces cleanly above or below the critical level in question and then closes near to the high or low of the day. It can also mean three up or down days in a row that break cleanly above or below the level, with the final day closing near its high or low and a decent distance away from the level.
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fed rate decision
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Wednesday as trading action remains subdued. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) all-important interest rate decision, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather strength, allowing the pair to stay in the green.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900, eyes on Fed policy announcements
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields push lower ahead of Fed
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,970 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Impending Fed interest rate decision sends DJIA futures lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day.