Australia: RBA communication to be in focus for the coming week - ANZ

According to analysts at ANZ, all eyes will be on RBA communication in the week ahead as Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent will be focused on largely technical matters to do with the Committed Liquidity Facility (CLF).
Key Quotes
“The real focus will be on the RBA Governor’s speech at the Anika Foundation luncheon. The current and previous RBA Governors are strong supporters of the Foundation, and the speeches delivered at the annual luncheon have been important events. It seems reasonable to expect a similar approach.”
“The Governor may pick up some of the themes in the RBA’s recent Research Discussion Paper: Cost-benefit Analysis of Leaning Against the Wind.”
“The focus should be on the inflation objective. Of course, other considerations such as the signal being sent by a series of rapid rate cuts might still be relevant. The employment data for June did not advance the case for a follow-up cut in August. It does, however, leave the RBA with higher unemployment than it expected in May.”
“We think the core CPI for the June quarter will be a downward surprise, adding to the picture of a worse starting point for the August forecast update. The cash rate is going lower at some point and will stay low, implying negative real interest rates for an extended period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI
EUR/USD has created a minor double bottom near 1.12. However, the case for a double bottom breakout would weaken if the German Producer Price Index (PPI) drops more than expected, reinforcing dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.
GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates the recent upside, as USD recovers after the NY Fed’s attempt to disappoint the policy bears. Absence of UK data continues to highlight politics/trade and the US consumer sentiment gauge for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback
USD/JPY is seen rising steadily in tandem with the US dollar, as the bulls now look towards the 107.70 resistance area, supported by the NY Fed's clarification on President Williams’ comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.