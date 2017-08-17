Australia proposes stronger money laundering rules, includes bitcoin - RTRS

Australia proposes stronger money laundering rules, includes bitcoin - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The Australian Minister of Justice Michael Keenan said in a press release on Thursday, Australia announced a bill today to strengthen its money laundering laws, Reuters reports.
The bill also brings the bitcoin providers under the remit of AUSTRAC, the government's financial intelligence unit.
Key Quotes:
"The threat of serious financial crime is constantly evolving, as new technologies emerge and criminals seek to nefariously exploit them. These measures ensure there is nowhere for criminals to hide."
"Stopping the movement of money to criminals and terrorists is a vital part of our national security defences and we expect regulated businesses in Australia to comply with our comprehensive regime."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.