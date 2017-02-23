Australia: No Capex joy here - TDS

Analysts at TDS notes that Australia’s Dec qtr real private capital expenditure (capex) fell by a larger-than-expected –2.1%/qtr (TD flat, mkt +0.5%).

“The capex component that feeds into GDP—plant & equipment investment—rose by +0.4%/qtr, also underwhelming but at least not a fall. In 2016, real capex spending shrunk by 16%, led a 35% slump in mining, while services investment rose by 3%.”

“The planned (raw) spend for 2016/17 at $A112b was higher than expected, but the sticker shock was the soft first raw estimate for 2017/18 at $A80.6b.”

“The updated capex spending estimate for 2016/17 was $A112.2b (raw, -14% adjusted) which was a marginal upgrade compared with the prior report. The first raw estimate for 2017/18 was $A80.5b (after adjustment, –18%).”

“Ahead of inventories, net exports and public spending updates next week, our Dec qtr GDP is tracking at +0.6%/qtr, leaving annual GDP growth at 1.8%/yr. The RBA’s recent projection was 2%/yr, so could be seen as a small downside miss.”

