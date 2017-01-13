Australia: Key events in the week ahead - ANZ

Economists at ANZ banks posted in their latest research report, key Australian events to what out for next week.

Key Quotes:

“ANZ forecast housing finance commitments will rise by 1.3% m/m in November. This is in line with strength in house prices and auction results toward the end of 2016, and ensures that the number of commitments remains at elevated levels.”

“We expect employment to have risen by 10k in December, reflecting some pullback from November’s very solid rise and given the softer ANZ job ads reading for the month. The labour market has clearly lost some momentum but we think it remains in reasonable shape and we expect the unemployment rate to have fallen to 5.6% in December.”