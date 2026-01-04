The AUD/USD price attracts some sellers near 0.6685 during the early Asian session on Monday. A fresh surge in geopolitical risk after the United States (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro boosts safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar (USD) against the Australian Dollar (AUD). Later on Monday, traders will keep an eye on the release of the Chinese RatingDog Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife: “Maduro and his wife both will face US justice,” Trump said, adding the US will be running Venezuela until they can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.

Just hours after capturing the Venezuelan leader, Trump said American oil companies were prepared to spend billions to restore Venezuela's crude production, something that could give global growth a lift as greater supply lowers energy prices. The geopolitical risks and uncertainty could boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the Greenback and creating a headwind for the pair in the near term.

On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tightening hopes might help limit the Aussie’s losses. The hawkish remarks by RBA Governor Michelle Bullock after the December monetary policy decision showed that policymakers’ concerns about inflation have taken center stage, and that the possibility of a rate hike was on the table last month.