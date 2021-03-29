AUD/USD to surge higher to 0.79 by end-June – Westpac

Last week, the AUD/USD toyed with a more material break below 0.7600. A move to the 0.7500 mark is on the cards, however, in the long-term, economists at Westpac forecast the aussie at 0.79 by the end of the second quarter.
Key quotes
“An extension to 0.7500 or below is plausible so long as the US dollar draws support from an economic rebound fuelled by a huge fiscal injection and rapid vaccine rollout. But our base case remains for the Aussie to trend higher, to 0.79 by end-Q2 and higher again in H2 21.”
“Australia continues to run historically very large trade surpluses, with Q1 set to be the eighth consecutive quarter of current account surpluses. A$ should benefit from anticipation of a synchronised global recovery over 2021, especially in Asia.”
“Australia’s coronavirus containment is allowing substantial freedom of economic activity though the RBA’s dovish stance should limit the upside on yields and thus on A$.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD retreats on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.
Suez Canal Update: WTI keeps falling as Ever Given engines started
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).