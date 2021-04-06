AUD/USD to recover the 0.80 level by the third quarter – Westpac

The RBA Board meeting seemed unlikely to stoke much A$ volatility and that proved to be the case, with AUD/USD heading into the announcement at 0.7640 and managing only about a 5-10 pip bounce afterward, according to economists at Westpac who believe AUD/USD price action over the past week has reinforced the view that the aussie is more of a buy on dips than a sell on rallies, with daily closes no lower than 0.7580.
The Reserve Bank of Australia sticks to its dovish stance
“Governor Lowe repeated that the aussie ‘remains in the upper end of the range of recent years’ and asserted that the RBA’s various monetary measures contribute ‘to a lower exchange rate than otherwise’. There was very little comment on global developments but ‘global trade has picked up and commodity prices are mostly higher than at the start of the year’.”
“The accelerating US recovery is underpinning global risk appetite, with MSCI World Index closing Monday at another record high. Still, the US’s stark outperformance of the Eurozone on virus control and vaccine rollout should keep Dollar Index underpinned for now, indirectly capping AUD/USD rallies. And we are presumably heading into a period of softer Australian data in the wake of the expiration of the JobKeeper program.”
“The aussie should continue to find support on dips to the mid-0.75s but is likely capped for now in the 0.7700 area. A return to the 0.80 handle may have to wait until Q3.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.