AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Turns positive for the day, back around 0.6900 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • US-China trade optimism helped regain some positive traction on Wednesday.
  • The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders, though warrant some caution.

The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip and turned higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 0.6900 handle.
 
The intraday slide once again managed to find some support just ahead of the 0.6880-75 confluence region – comprising of 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7082-0.6671 downfall and 200-hour SMA.
 
The mentioned region also marks the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have just managed to hold in the bullish territory and support prospects for additional gains amid growing US-China trade optimism.
 
However, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned trading range resistance, around the 0.6925-30 region, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level, before placing any aggressive bets.
 
This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 0.6945 region, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair towards the key 0.70 psychological mark.
 
On the flip side, sustained weakness below the mentioned confluence support might drag the pair towards the 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 0.6820 region en-route the 0.6800 handle.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6902
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6832
Daily SMA50 0.6804
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6929
Previous Daily Low 0.686
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6903
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6886
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.686
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6963
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6998

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

