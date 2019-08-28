AUD/USD technical analysis: Descending channel on 1-hourly chart points to further intraday weakness

The fact that the pair has repeatedly failed to build on its momentum beyond 200-hour SMA clearly suggests that the near-term selling bias might still be far from being over and further reinforce the bearish outlook. Moreover, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias, turning the near-term set-up in favour of bearish traders and a possible drop to sub-0.6700 level amid persistent US-China trade uncertainties. However, a sustained breakthrough the trend-channel resistance – currently near the 0.6760 region – leading to a subsequent strength beyond 200-hour SMA might negate the bearish set-up and prompt some near-term short-covering move. The pair might then aim towards reclaiming the 0.6800 round figure mark, above which the momentum seems more likely to accelerate further towards an intermediate resistance near mid-0.6800s en-route the 0.6900 handle.

