AUD/USD technical analysis: Dead-cat-bounce vs. Bottom on the Aussie

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs) while at multi-month low. The Aussie has been consolidating its losses in the last four days.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is in a range below its main SMAs while bulls are attempting to form a base. The current USD weakness can give AUD/USD a boost.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart



The Aussie is close to challenging the 0.6900 figure while trading above its main SMAs. A break above the level can send AUD/USD towards 0.6930 and 0.6960 resistances. Support is at the 0.6860 level.



Additional key levels