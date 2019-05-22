AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie trading in a tight range below 0.6900 ahead of FOMC Minutes

The FOMC Minutes will be published at 18:00 GMT this Wednesday. The news can potentially impact USD-related pairs.

If the bear trend resumes the Aussie can drop below the 0.6860 support.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs) as it is trading at multi-month low. The Aussie has been consolidating its loses in the last four days.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD is trading near the monthly low and below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart



The Aussie is trading in a tight range below 0.6900 ahead of the FOMC Minutes. If the market break below the 0.6860 support sellers can target 0.6820 level to the downside. Immediate resistances are seen at 0.6900 and 0.6930 level



Additional key levels