AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie clings to weekly gains near 0.7000 figure

AUD/USD is gaining some strength above 0.6980 support.

The level to beat for bulls is 0.7016 and 0.7050 on the way up.

AUD/USD daily chart

The Aussie is in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs).



AUD/USD 4-hour chart



AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting potential bullish momentum. The level to beat for bulls is 0.7016 followed by 0.7050, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



AUD/USD 30-minute chart





AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 0.6980 and 0.6950, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels