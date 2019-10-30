AUD/USD takes on the highs of the day, soaking up trade-deal optimism

- Fed eased rates by 25bps as expected this morning.
- Markets are somewhat optimistic with respect to trade-deal optimism.
AUD/USD has taken off in the hourly charts, rallying to a fresh high of the day up at 0.6892 from a low of 0.6848 on a move that has left the 21,50 and 200-hour moving average for dust.
The Federal Reserve eased rates by 25bps as expected this morning. This takes their policy rate to 1.50% - 1.75% while the rate now paid on excess reserves fell to 1.55% (from 1.80%) following the cut. There has been a mixed market reaction to the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again and Fed governor Powell's presser statements. Initially, the US Dollar was bid on the statement and decision to cut rates, a combination that made for a hawkish rate cut. Indeed, Powell said that today's cut in interest rates was insurance against ongoing risks.
"Interestingly, unlike previous statements the Federal Reserve has offered a more neutral statement to the market on this occasion. The Federal Reserve highlighted the moderating growth environment and despite a pullback in non-farm payrolls remains optimistic on the US jobs market," analysts at ANZ Bank explained, noting that the financial markets struggled to find much direction after the decision was announced, with the USD paring back initial gains.
Trade deal optimism supportive of AUD
Meanwhile, the markets are somewhat bullish with respect to trade-deal optimism between the US and China. The summit in Chile, due to the troubles there, has been cancelled, however, markets were fed optimistic statements from both nations that this should not prevent a deal from going to contract.
Australian CPI in line with expectations
The Aussie Consumer Price Index was in line with expectations and helped to support a more positive outlook for the currency in the near term – The Reserve Bank of Australia, while remaining on the dovish side, will not need to be overly cautious on the next meeting around so long as the CPI remains above 1.5%. However, this is still way below the bottom of the RBA’s target band. "Our preliminary estimate for December quarter CPI is 0.5%qtr /1.7%yr for headline and 0.5%qtr/1.6%yr for the trimmed mean," analysts at Westpac explained.
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6886
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6792
|Daily SMA50
|0.679
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6959
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6872
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6884
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6808
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises after the Fed rate cut
EUR/USD is rising above 1.11, in choppy trade following the Fed's rate cut. The central bank is on hold, reluctant to raise nor cut rates.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the Fed cut rates and as the UK Brexit Party may ease PM Johnson's path to victory in the December 12 elections.
USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.