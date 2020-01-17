AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.6900, eyes on US data

- Upbeat data from China failed to help AUD gather strength during Asian session.
- Broad-based buying pressure on USD drags AUD/USD lower.
- Industrial Production in US is expected to contract in December.
After posting modest daily losses on Thursday, the AUD/USD pair edged higher to 0.6912 on Friday but reversed its course ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 0.6895.
The data published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Friday showed that Industrial Production in 2019 expanded 6.9% to beat the market expectation of 5.9%. Additionally, Retail Sales rose 8% on a yearly basis to match November's reading. Finally, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 6% (YoY) in the fourth quarter as expected.
Nevertheless, the positive impact of the upbeat Chinese data on the AUD remained short-lived and the AUD/USD pair erased its gains ahead of the American session.
Focus shifts to US data, Fedspeak
The broad-based USD strength seems to be driving the pair lower on Friday. The poor performance of the major European currencies helps the greenback find demand with the US Dollar Index adding 0.19% on the day at 97.50.
The US economic docket will feature Building Permits, Housing Starts, and the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index data on Friday. The Federal Reserve will publish its Industrial Production, which is expected to show a contraction of 0.2% in December, as well. Moreover, Philly Fed President Harker, The Fed's vice chairman of supervision Quarles and Fed Governor Bowman will be delivering speeches.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6893
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6931
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.684
|Daily SMA200
|0.6888
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6934
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6888
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
