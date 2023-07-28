AUD/USD struggles near three-week low amid stronger USD, ahead of US PCE Price Index

  • AUD/USD continues losing ground on Friday and drops to a nearly three-week low.
  • The USD gains follow-through traction and is seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
  • Technical selling below the 200-day SMA also contributes to the heavily offered tone.

The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 0.6820 region and remains under heavy selling pressure on Friday, or the third successive day. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a nearly three-week low, around the 0.6620 region in the last hour.

The US Dollar (USD) gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week and climbs to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the AUD/USD pair. The stronger US macro data released on Friday - the Advance Q2 GDP print and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims - pointed to an extremely resilient US economy and increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could hike interest rates further. It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target.

This keeps the door for one more 25 bps rate-hike in September or November wide open and remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbs back above the 4.0% threshold and continues to underpin the Greenback. Adding to this, the worsening US-China relations overshadow the stronger Australian CPI print released on Thursday and drive flows away from the China-proxy Aussie. This, along with technical selling below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) contributes to the AUD/USD pair's downward trajectory.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the 0.6600 mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the 0.6900 neighbourhood. Market participants now look to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The data might influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6642
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 0.6709
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6739
Daily SMA50 0.6698
Daily SMA100 0.6692
Daily SMA200 0.6727
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6821
Previous Daily Low 0.6698
Previous Weekly High 0.6854
Previous Weekly Low 0.6722
Previous Monthly High 0.69
Previous Monthly Low 0.6484
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.662
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6788
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6911

 

 

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation

EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation

EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength

GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength

GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify

Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify

Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.

Gold News

ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate

ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate

ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.

Read more

PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium

PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit

PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.

Read more

