AUD/USD struggles near three-week low amid stronger USD, ahead of US PCE Price Index

- AUD/USD continues losing ground on Friday and drops to a nearly three-week low.
- The USD gains follow-through traction and is seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- Technical selling below the 200-day SMA also contributes to the heavily offered tone.
The AUD/USD pair extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 0.6820 region and remains under heavy selling pressure on Friday, or the third successive day. The downward trajectory remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a nearly three-week low, around the 0.6620 region in the last hour.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some follow-through traction on the last day of the week and climbs to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the AUD/USD pair. The stronger US macro data released on Friday - the Advance Q2 GDP print and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims - pointed to an extremely resilient US economy and increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could hike interest rates further. It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target.
This keeps the door for one more 25 bps rate-hike in September or November wide open and remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbs back above the 4.0% threshold and continues to underpin the Greenback. Adding to this, the worsening US-China relations overshadow the stronger Australian CPI print released on Thursday and drive flows away from the China-proxy Aussie. This, along with technical selling below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) contributes to the AUD/USD pair's downward trajectory.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling and acceptance below the 0.6600 mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent rejection slide from the 0.6900 neighbourhood. Market participants now look to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The data might influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, should drive the USD demand and produce short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00
|Today daily open
|0.6709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6739
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6692
|Daily SMA200
|0.6727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0950 ahead of German, US inflation
EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike and commentary will likely keep Euro bears in control. German inflation data eyed as well.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2800 despite modest USD strength
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2800, despite modest US Dollar strength in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10 ahead of US PCE inflation.
Gold price turns bearish as hopes of more rate hikes in September solidify
Gold price falls back as Greenback swallows steroids amid US economic resilience. US Q2 GDP, demand for Durable Goods in June remained robust due to higher consumer spending.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit Premium
PCE is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation as it rapidly adjusts to consumers' changing preferences. If shoppers rush to buy Barbie dolls in response to the movie, their weight in calculations of price rises grows fast.